Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. 112,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.91. Materion has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

