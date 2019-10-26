Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Materion stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. 112,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,468. Materion has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $305.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

