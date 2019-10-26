Masari Price Tops $0.0313 on Major Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $363,259.00 and $681.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

