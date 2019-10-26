Mary Beth Denooyer Buys 6,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $165,540.00.

Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $165,840.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $162,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $162,060.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $166,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $161,820.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $161,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $160,680.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $167,940.00.

NYSE:KDP opened at $27.51 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 270.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

