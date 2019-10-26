Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Shares Down 1.5%

Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12, 350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

Martinrea International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRETF)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

