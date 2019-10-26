Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MARS has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target (down from GBX 100 ($1.31)) on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 113.56 ($1.48).

LON:MARS traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.57). 1,153,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.48. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.70 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131.70 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.11. The company has a market capitalization of $788.47 million and a PE ratio of 10.34.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

