Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231,400 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $30,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,202,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,712,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,553 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.01. 5,251,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

