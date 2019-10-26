Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 31,923 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,923 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $55,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,706,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $8,543,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,151,842 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

