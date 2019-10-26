Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,816 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $43,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

WY opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

