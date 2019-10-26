Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $36.37 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163,305 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $36,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 252.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,178,000 after buying an additional 7,159,363 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,412.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,890,000 after buying an additional 6,539,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 41.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after buying an additional 2,022,326 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 20,056.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,451,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after buying an additional 1,443,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 194.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,236,000 after buying an additional 731,334 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.43 and its 200 day moving average is $191.04.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

