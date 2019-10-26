Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $102.82 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 1.4% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.69% of Waters worth $102,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Waters by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $218.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.33. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.