Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mamamancini’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Mamamancini’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Mamamancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 125.89% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mamamancini’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

