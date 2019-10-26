Malcolm Swift Acquires 6,258 Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO) insider Malcolm Swift acquired 6,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £9,950.22 ($13,001.72).

Shares of LON DVO opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.45 million and a P/E ratio of 17.69. Devro plc has a 1-year low of GBX 150.80 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 222 ($2.90). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Devro from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

