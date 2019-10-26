MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 9,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Signition LP grew its position in MAG Silver by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 657,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,126. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

