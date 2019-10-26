Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $10.33 on Friday. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

