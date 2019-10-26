M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target Raised to $45.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $41.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of MHO stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $653.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $985,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.