M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $653.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $985,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

