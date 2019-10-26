LVW Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,550 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.46. The company has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

