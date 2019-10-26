LSB Industries (LXU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $121.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. On average, analysts expect LSB Industries to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LXU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel acquired 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $103,727.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn F. White acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 49,020 shares of company stock worth $245,029 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

