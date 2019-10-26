LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is engaged in providing an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, general securities, alternative investments, retirement plans, fixed income, and insurance offerings. LPL Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc., is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.16.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.97. 1,045,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,665.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,852,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,222,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 241.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,803,000 after acquiring an additional 838,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 271.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 289,546 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,512,000 after acquiring an additional 164,006 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in LPL Financial by 104.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 162,392 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 515,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LPL Financial (LPLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.