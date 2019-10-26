Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,704,000 after purchasing an additional 116,960 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at $132,199,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $328,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,558 shares of company stock worth $22,152,389. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $254.07 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDS shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.08.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

