Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.53.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $213.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.44 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.49 and its 200 day moving average is $216.70.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

