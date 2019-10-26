Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 10,500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,277,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,843,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $617,252,000 after buying an additional 1,774,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $537,186.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

