Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,963,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,149,109,000 after acquiring an additional 174,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,126,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,904,000 after acquiring an additional 435,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $111.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.28 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

