Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in UGI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 2.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in UGI by 2.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in UGI by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $48.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

