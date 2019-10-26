Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $360.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LMT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.77.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.90 and a 200-day moving average of $360.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,867,863,000 after acquiring an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,256,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,455,000 after acquiring an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

