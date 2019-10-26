Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.77.

LMT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

