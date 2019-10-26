LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $54,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $34,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $15,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $31.63. 1,662,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $33.17.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
