LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $54,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $34,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $15,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $31.63. 1,662,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

