Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.43. 458,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $48.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.56 million. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

