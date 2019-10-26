Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $171.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $147.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $156.03 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $159.16. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $97,445.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $11,268,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,767. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

