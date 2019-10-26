LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $4,075.00 and $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,801.35 or 2.57458796 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00034749 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.