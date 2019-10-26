LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

LIQT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on LiqTech International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million.

In related news, CFO Claus Toftegaard purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $646,000.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

