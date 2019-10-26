Libbey (LBY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.16 million during the quarter.

Libbey stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Libbey has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Libbey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

