LHT Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $145,937.00 and approximately $4,765.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005228 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000563 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000276 BTC.

LHT (LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

