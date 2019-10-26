Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $3.87 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $387.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sam L. Barker purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lonnel Coats purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,388.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 289,749 shares of company stock valued at $618,230. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

