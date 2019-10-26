LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

LMAT opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.49 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 23,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $843,129.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,060.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $87,339.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,866.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,617 shares of company stock worth $2,148,891 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 45.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 47,326 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.4% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 305,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 74,759 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

