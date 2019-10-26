LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after buying an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $311.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

