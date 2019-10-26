Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $126.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.