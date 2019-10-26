Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lear stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day moving average is $128.54. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $160.00.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.07.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

