Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $220.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.05. 2,507,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,867. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $270.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $5,175,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 49.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Lam Research by 88.7% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $3,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

