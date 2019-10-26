Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.44.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $261.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,867. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $270.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

