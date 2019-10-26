Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 1.6% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 130,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 40.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 4.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

Shares of NID stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

