Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $83,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of JDIV opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $27.22.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1985 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

