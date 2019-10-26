Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $752.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

