Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 8,300 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 276.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,413,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 347,945 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,541,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after buying an additional 235,417 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 233,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 92,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 46,121 shares during the period.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $8.21.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

