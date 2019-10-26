Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America updated its FY19 guidance to $11.20-$11.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.69. The company had a trading volume of 518,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,453. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,798.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $446,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.90.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

