La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LZB. Raymond James upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

La-Z-Boy stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 184,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,956. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 15.24%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 14,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $495,432.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

