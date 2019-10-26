Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €62.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €58.43 ($67.95).

Shares of ETR:SKB opened at €30.46 ($35.42) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.36. The firm has a market cap of $503.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.36. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €28.24 ($32.84) and a 52-week high of €48.04 ($55.86).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

