Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its Q4 guidance to $0.62-0.65 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.46 EPS.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 1,168,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,967. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Knight Equity began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

In other news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $58,091.04. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

