Knekted Trading Up 91.6% This Week (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 129.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Knekted token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. Knekted has a market cap of $39,448.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Knekted has traded up 91.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00202840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.01438337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00096884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

